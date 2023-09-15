PTBNL Episode 56: Braves clinch division, Acuña and Olson chasing history, bullpen questions for October and more

In Episode 56 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk all things Braves’ baseball. In this episode, they guys talk about the team clinching their sixth straight division title, in Philly, and the wildness that was that whole series, as well as how much fun it is to watch a red hot Ronald Acuna Jr and Matt Olson. The state of the bullpen, injuries included, and where the team might go for its NLDS roster rounds out the episode.

