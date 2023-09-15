Braves News: Road trip continues to Miami, MLB Playoff picture, and more

After a climactic series in Philadelphia, the Atlanta Braves are headed to South Beach for a three-game set with the Miami Marlins. It will be the last regular season contest with the Fish. Although the NL East winner has been decided, it will be a pivotal series for the Marlins, who continue to fight for a playoff spot.

The series gets underway tonight at 6:40 ET with Bryce Elder facing Johnny Cueto.

Game two is set for Saturday at 4:10 ET, and neither team has announced a starter. Kyle Wright or Jared Shuster seem to be the leading options for the Braves.

The series finale will begin Sunday afternoon at 1:40 ET. Charlie Morton is set to take on Jesus Luzardo.

The Braves enter play with a 96-50 record, and will hopefully inch closer to a 100-win season.

More Braves News:

With the Braves’ postseason ticket punched, all eyes turn to the National League Wild Card race. If the season ended today, the Braves would face the winner of the Phillies and Cubs in the NLDS.

Dereck Rodriguez’s relief performance in Gwinnett headlines Wednesday’s minor league recap.

With six back-to-back NL East titles, the Braves have reached their Golden Age.

MLB News:

New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Dominguez will undergo Tommy John surgery next week. The 20-year-old’s recovery time spans between nine and ten months.

The Boston Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom after nearly four seasons. Bloom served as the club’s chief baseball officer.

The Cincinnati Reds placed reliever Tejay Antone on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort. It is possible that his season has come to a close.