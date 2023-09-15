Battery Power TV: What’s next as Braves bask in glow of another East crown?

The Atlanta Braves are the beasts of the National League East, once again. So, what’s next?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss a division crown that may be just a little sweeter than the ones that have come before it in this streak. Plus, the history — both individual and franchise — that hang in the balance over the next two-plus weeks of the regular season, not to mention securing home-field should the Braves return to the World Series.

All that, along with a focus on Kyle Wright as he makes his play to be part of Atlanta’s postseason plans, and previewing the weekend series against a Miami Marlins team that’s in the thick of the Wild Card race.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.