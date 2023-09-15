Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game with calf tightness

Pretty much the only thing that could put a damper on Ronald Acuña Jr.’s march towards more and more history? Injury. Unfortunately, that’s what took him out of the eighth inning of Friday night’s game against the Marlins.

Acuña hit into an inning-ending play to end the top of the eighth, and appeared to lose his balance running out of the box. He took the field in the bottom of the inning, but left with the Braves’ trainer before play started in the frame. Fortunately, the Braves are calling this a precautionary removal.

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight’s game as a precaution with right calf tightness. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 16, 2023

Acuña had been 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the game prior, and pulled off the ridiculous feat of scoring from first on a single just over the infield earlier in the game. He also collected his 200th hit earlier in the inning.

Stay tuned for injury updates and video as we get them. The Braves trail 9-6 heading into the ninth. You know Acuña will want to get right back to his historic campaign, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Braves treat his availability over the next few days.