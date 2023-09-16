Matt Olson passes Andruw Jones with 52nd home run

Matt Olson stands alone after hitting his 52nd home run of the season to break Andruw Jones’ Atlanta Braves franchise record for home runs in a single season. Olson’s blast came in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins, tying the game at 5-5. It travelled 433 feet and was hit at an exit velocity of 107.7 MPH and a launch angle of 32 degrees. It was a home run worthy of the record.

Matt Olson sits alone atop the single-season home run leaderboard for the @Braves with his 52nd home run of the season. pic.twitter.com/CXFDnqBe26 — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2023

Braves Single Season Home Runs Name Home Runs Season Name Home Runs Season 1. Matt Olson 52 2023 2. Andruw Jones 51 2005 3. Henry Aaron 47 1971 4. Eddie Mathews 47 1953 5. Eddie Mathews 46 1959

Andruw Jones became the first Braves player to hit 50 home runs in a season back in 2005. He finished second that year in MVP voting behind Barry Bonds. Hank Aaron hit 47 homers in 1971 and finished third in MVP voting. Those 47 home runs were the most ever hit by Aaron in a single season. Eddie Mathews hit 47 homers in 1953 and finished with 46 in 1959. He finished with 512 homers for his career.

The Braves published a video of Andruw Jones himself congratulating Matt on the achievement, in a classy move by the Hall of Fame hopeful.