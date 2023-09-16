This Day in Braves History: Peter Moylan makes 75th appearance without allowing a homer

Braves Franchise History

1960: At the age of 39, Warren Spahn pitches a no-hitter beating the Phillies, 4-0. The crafty lefty sets an all-time Braves record with 15 strikeouts.

1969: Juan Marichal blanks the Braves, 2-0, as the Giants regain first place.

1991 Atlanta outfielder Otis Nixon is suspended for 60 days for violating baseball’s drug policy. Nixon, who had been arrested on charges of cocaine possession in 1987, is currently leading the National League with 72 stolen bases. He will miss the NL playoffs due to the suspension.

1996: In their 5-2 loss to the Braves, Mets outfielder Lance Johnson hits his 20th triple. He’s the first National Leaguer to reach that plateau since Willie Mays in 1957.

1997: For the second straight day, the Giants lose on a home run, as the Braves win, 6-4. Eddie Perez’s grand slam in the sixth gives the Braves a major league record-tying 11 slams for the year.

2007: The Braves start three players with the same surname - 3B Chipper Jones, LF Brandon Jones and CF Andruw Jones. The last time a team had done that was the 1999 Pirates with Emil Brown, Adrian Brown and Brant Brown. The 2001 Pirates did not capitalize on the chance when they had Enrique Wilson, Jack Wilson and Craig Wilson.

2009: Peter Moylan pitches his 75th game of the season and still has not allowed a home run; this is a new record for most consecutive homerless outings to begin a season, breaking Chad Bradford’s two-year-old mark.

MLB History

1948: Joe DiMaggio hits his 300th career home run, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx, Rogers Hornsby, Chuck Klein and Hank Greenberg as the only major leaguers to reach this milestone.

1988: The Reds’ Tom Browning pitches a perfect game against the Dodgers, striking out eight and allowing only eight balls to be hit out of the infield in his 1-0 victory. Over three starts including the perfect game he retires 40 consecutive batters - one shy of a major league record.

2002: Giants left fielder Barry Bonds walks three times breaking his own record for bases on balls in a season with 178. Approximately one-third of the free passes given to the San Francisco slugger have been intentional (60 out of 178).

2007: Jim Thome hits his 500th home run, a two-run walk-off shot off Dustin Moseley that gives the White Sox a 9-7 victory over the Angels. Thome is the third player to reach the milestone in 2007, after Frank Thomas and Alex Rodriguez.

