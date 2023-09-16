Jared Shuster takes the mound for Atlanta, looking to even the series

The Braves will look to even the series in Miami behind Jared Shuster after a resilient effort came up short on Friday. The Marlins will counter with Bryan Hoeing, who has been used primarily as a reliever this season, but can cover some length.

Shuster has been pretty bad this season, although he somehow has positive fWAR, despite having his K/9 (5.07) within 1 of his BB/9 (4.35). He has a FIP of 4.95 over 49.2 innings this season in the majors and what little success he has found has been from his slider and his decent avoidance of hard-hit balls. Shuster may have enough to put up a solid start against this Miami offense, though.

Hoeing is an uninspiring option in his own right, with a 4.88 FIP over 62.1 IP this season, coming primarily out of the bullpen but sometimes starting and covering some decent innings. His K/9 (7.07) and BB/9 (3.18) are a good bit better than Shuster’s, but still not particularly good, and he has allowed a good number of hard-hit balls and home runs, which is not likely to play well against this Braves offense. His bit of success also comes with the slider as his best pitch, but also through ground balls, which he is pretty good at inducing.

The Braves will be hoping to get one of their MVP candidates back, after Ronald Acuna left Friday’s game early with a tight calf. Ronald has left games due to injury only to return to the lineup the next day a number of times in his career, and likely won’t want to miss his first game of the season, but it might not be a surprise to see him at DH instead of in the field.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Saturday, September 16, 2023

4:10 pm EDT

loanDepot park, Miami, FL

TV: Bankruptcy Sports Southeast, MLB Network

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

XM Radio: Online, Ch. 176