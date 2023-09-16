Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. suffers injury, Jesse Chavez rehabbing, and more

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. exited Friday night’s game after suffering a calf injury. After an awkward run out of the batter’s box, Acuña began to feel discomfort and was removed in the same inning. His exit, however, was just a precaution.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from tonight's game due to right calf tightness following this swing. pic.twitter.com/VT6tlA5V7T — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) September 16, 2023

“I feel good,” Acuña said postgame. “It just felt like a cramp. We’ll just see how I come in tomorrow and how I’m feeling and if I can play. We’ll see what the trainers have to say.”

It was a terrible end to a historic night for Acuña, who collected his 200th hit and became the first player to do so this season.

MLB News:

Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo underwent surgery to repair a torn left biceps. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

The San Diego Padres have activated Ji Man Choi from the injured list. Choi had been out since August 14 with a rib cage strain.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has reportedly cleared out his locker, but there is not yet an explanation.