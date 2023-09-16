Ronald Acuna sits as Braves try to tie series up in Miami

Ronald Acuna sits out Saturday’s game, as he left Friday’s game early with a tight calf. This is the first game that he will miss all season, barring a pinch-hitting/running appearance. Michael Harris replaces Ronald at the top of the lineup, and Kevin Pillar replaces Ronald in right field and takes Michael’s normal 9 spot in the lineup. In a game with two uninspiring starting pitching options, the Braves would seemingly have a significant advantage, given the massive gap in offensive talent, even without their MVP favorite at the top of the order. Matt Olson could set the franchise season home run record ay day now, but Acuna’s 40 home run and 70 steal chase will likely have to wait.