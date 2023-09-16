 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves vs Marlins Game Thread: 9/16/23

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Check out the game preview here and the lineups here.

Join us and discuss today’s game in the comments below.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power