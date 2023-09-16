Filed under: Braves vs Marlins Game Thread: 9/16/23 By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch@bravesdaniel Sep 16, 2023, 3:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves vs Marlins Game Thread: 9/16/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images Check out the game preview here and the lineups here. Join us and discuss today’s game in the comments below. More From Battery Power Ronald Acuna sits as Braves try to tie series up in Miami Jared Shuster takes the mound for Atlanta, looking to even the series Braves Minor League recap: AJ Smith-Shawver holds Jacksonville hitless in start for Gwinnett This Day in Braves History: Peter Moylan makes 75th appearance without allowing a homer Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. suffers injury, Jesse Chavez rehabbing, and more Braves mess around and find out in 9-6 loss to Marlins Loading comments...
Loading comments...