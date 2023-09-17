This Day in Braves History: Denny Neagle gives Atlanta five 15-game winners

Braves Franchise History

1917 - The Braves beat the Pirates, 4-1 as Honus Wagner makes his final appearance of the season. Wagner has played sparingly since he was spiked by Casey Stengel on July 14 in a game at the Polo Grounds.

1928 - A notorious ninth inning for Braves reliever Ray Boggs who hits three batters, walks two more and tosses a wild pitch. Somehow, the Cubs still only manage to score once in the inning, but they win the game 15-5.

1930 - Wally Berger sets a record for a rookie with three home runs in a doubleheader against the Reds.

1965 - Phil Niekro outduels Juan Marichal as the Braves beat the Giants 9-1 snapping a 15-game winning streak.

1997 - Ryan Klesko has four hits including a grand slam off of Bobby Jones to help the Braves to a 10-2 win over the Mets. Greg Maddux picked up his 19th win of the season. Klesko’s slam was the Braves’ 12th of the season to set a new major league record.

1998 - Denny Neagle tosses six scoreless innings as the Braves beat Arizona 1-0. Neagle picks up his 15th win of the season and joins John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Kevin Millwood all of whom have at least 15 wins. The last team to have five 15-game winners was the 1930 Washington Senators.

MLB History

1922 - Babe Ruth homers off of Hub Pruett to account for the Yankees’ only run in a 5-1 loss to the Browns. The homer was notable as Pruett had struck out Ruth in 9 of 10 at-bats coming in.

1947 - The Sporting News names Jackie Robinson as Rookie of the Year two weeks before the season is over.

1953 - Ernie Banks goes hitless at the plate and make an error in his major league debut as the Cubs fall 16-4 to the Phillies. Banks is the first black player to play for the Cubs.

1963 - Sandy Koufax tosses his 11th shutout and strikes out eight giving him 306 for the season which sets a new National League record.

1979 - George Brett notches his 20th triple of the season in a 16-4 win over the Angels. Brett is the sixth player ever and the first since Willie Mays in 1957 to have 20 doubles, 20 triples and 20 home runs in the same season.

1986 - Dwight Gooden and the Mets defeat the Cubs 4-2 to clinch the NL Eaast division. New York will go on to win 108 games and the World Series.

1999 - Cal Ripken Jr. calls the Orioles to tell them that he is delayed in traffic but will be arriving in the next 10 minutes. However, GM Frank Wren orders that the plate take off without Ripken who arrives at the gate a few minutes later and is forced to make his own travel arrangements. Wren will be fired at the end of the season.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.