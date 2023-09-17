Braves News: Matt Olson breaks Andruw Jones’ record, loss in Miami, more

Matt Olson broke Andruw Jones’ franchise record for home runs in a season with a big blast on Saturday in Miami, his 52nd of the season. In a year of records and superlatives for Atlanta as a franchise and for individuals, this is a big one that has been overshadowed by Ronald Acuna’s absurdity and the team’s overall dominance. Olson almost certainly won’t win MVP, but this is a historic season by franchise standards and it’s really cool to see a guy who came in to replace a franchise icon really stamp his own mark on franchise history. It also does help that Olson is seemingly a big contributor to the community at large, as his charity work has gotten more attention lately as he was nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award. IT looks like the new bar for this record will be a handful of home runs higher than Jones’ previous 51, as there are still 14 games left in Atlanta’s season for Matt to potentially add onto his total.

Braves News

Matt Olson became the sole owner of the Braves’ franchise season home run record.

The Braves lost 11-5 as Jared Shuster struggled in his start and the bullpen couldn’t hold Miami down.

MLB News

Shohei Ohtani’s season is over, as he has an oblique injury on top of his UCL injury.

Cardinals’ Oli Marmol is amusingly staying with the club for another year.

Cincinnati’s Graham Ashcraft’s season is over with a toe injury.