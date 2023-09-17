Charlie Morton starts as Braves look to avoid sweep in Miami

The Atlanta Braves will look to avoid a sweep Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while the Marlins will go with young lefty Jesus Luzardo. Atlanta is 96-52 and has already clinched a sixth-straight NL East title. The Marlins enter play Sunday at 77-72 and are a half game behind the Diamondbacks and Reds for the final Wild Card spot.

Charlie Morton will make his 29th start of the season in Sunday’s matchup. Morton is coming off of a start where he allowed six hits and four runs in six innings against the Phillies. He has faced the Marlins twice this season and has allowed just one run over 12 2/3 innings.

The Marlins will go with Jesus Luzardo to start the series finale. Luzardo allowed 10 hits and six runs over five innings in his last start in Milwaukee. He got the start against this Braves lineup back in May and took the loss as he gave up seven hits and three earned runs through 5.2 innings pitched.

Ronald Acuña Jr. missed his first game of the season Saturday due to a sore calf. Acuña exited Friday’s series opener in the eighth inning with what was described as a cramp. With the division in hand, the Braves have no incentive to rush him back so we will see how quickly he returns to the lineup.

Matt Olson hit his 52nd home run of the season Sunday, passing Andruw Jones for the most in a single season in franchise history. Michael Harris replaced Acuña in the leadoff spot Saturday and had three hits, including his 18th home run of the season. Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. For Albies, it was his 30th home run of the season. The Braves now have five players with at least 30 home runs.

Sunday’s game has a scheduled start time of 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 17, 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: loanDepot Park: Miami, Florida

Tv: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen:680 AM/93.7 The Fan