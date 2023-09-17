Braves select contract of Dereck Rodriguez, option Jared Shuster to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves are adding a fresh arm to the bullpen Sunday after selecting the contract of righty Dereck Rodriguez. He will replace Jared Shuster, who was optioned back to Gwinnett, on the active roster. Dylan Lee was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open up a 40-man spot for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had a couple of stints on the active roster earlier this season appearing in three games while allowing one run over 3 1/3 innings. He has spent the bulk of the season at Gwinnett where he has a 6.45 ERA and a 4.71 FIP in 23 appearances. Atlanta outrighted him off the 40-man roster at the end of July.

Shuster started Saturday’s game and struggled allowing five runs (4 earned), including a pair of homers, in just three innings. The Braves placed Lee back on the injured list on September 12 due to lingering soreness in his left shoulder. He was slated to miss the remainder of the season so him moving to the 60-day list wasn’t surprising.