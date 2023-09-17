Ronald Acuña Jr. out of the lineup again Sunday

The Atlanta Braves will try to avoid a sweep Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Miami will go with lefty Jesus Luzardo.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the second-straight day with lingering soreness in his calf. Ozzie Albies moves into the lead off spot and will be followed by Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna. Travis d’Arnaud starts behind the plate and will hit fifth. Kevin Pillar will play right field in Acuña’s absence and bat ninth.

Miami will roll out a similar lineup compared to yesterday’s with the exception of Joey Wendle getting the start at shortstop while Nick Fortes starts at catcher. Former Brave, Jorge Soler will be making his return from the injured list Sunday as the DH and will bat second.

Today’s game has a scheduled start time of 1:40 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.