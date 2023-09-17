Braves being cautious with Max Fried who has a finger issue

Max Fried wasn’t listed among the Atlanta Braves’ probables for their upcoming series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Brian Snitker told Ben Ingram during pregame Sunday that Fried started developing a hot spot on his finger during his last start against the Phillies and they don’t want it to develop into a blister. The plan for now is for Fried to not go on the injured list.

What's known about Max Fried: He’s not going on the IL. Will ask Snit for specifics postgame.



With the division clinched, the Braves have no incentive to rush anyone back from any ailment. Fried missed about three months of action with a forearm strain. He has made eight starts since returning and has a 2.96 ERA and a 3.18 FIP in 45 2/3 innings.