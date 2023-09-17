 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves being cautious with Max Fried who has a finger issue

Fried won’t start against the Phillies.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Max Fried wasn’t listed among the Atlanta Braves’ probables for their upcoming series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Brian Snitker told Ben Ingram during pregame Sunday that Fried started developing a hot spot on his finger during his last start against the Phillies and they don’t want it to develop into a blister. The plan for now is for Fried to not go on the injured list.

With the division clinched, the Braves have no incentive to rush anyone back from any ailment. Fried missed about three months of action with a forearm strain. He has made eight starts since returning and has a 2.96 ERA and a 3.18 FIP in 45 2/3 innings.

