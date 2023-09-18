Braves Minor League Recap: Jesse Franklin finishes season with a slam

As the season really starts to come to a close, Sunday saw just one game in the Braves system. In that game Mississippi finished off their season as Jesse Franklin capped off his year in a big way, while Drake Baldwin reached base a pair of times in a loss.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6, Mississippi Braves 3

Box Score

Jesse Franklin, LF: 3-4, HR, SB, R, RBI, .232/.315/.419

Drake Baldwin, DH: 1-3, BB, .321/.390/.396

Jacob Pearson, RF: 2-5, 2B, R, RBI

Mississippi went with a bullpen game as Nick Margevicius got the start and went three innings, allowing three runs in the process. Jose Montilla followed with three scoreless innings, including four strikeouts. Patrick Halligan was next and went on to give up three unearned runs in his inning of work, before Ty Tice went an inning without giving up any runs to finish off the game on the mound.

The story of the day had to be Jesse Franklin, who went three for four and clubbed his 15th homer of the season while also stealing his 21st base. Cal Conley and Jacob Pearson each had two-hit games, while Hendrik Clementina added a double in the loss. Drake Baldwin finished one for three with a walk.