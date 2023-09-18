Braves News: Max Fried, Braves return home Vs, Phillies, More

After clinching the NL East, the Braves certainly had a lackluster weekend against the Marlins.

The Braves lost three straight to the Marlins. As a result, the Braves currently hold a 4 1⁄ 2 game lead over the Dodgers for the best record in the National League. Atlanta also holds a three game lead over Baltimore for best record in the MLB this season.

While the Braves certainly planned to win a game against the Marlins, it did not work out. As a result, the Braves now have a three game series against the Phillies dead set on redemption on the Braves taking three out of four games in Philadelphia last week. The big key for the Braves will be getting the offense going early, which may be hard to do with Zach Wheeler starting the first game of the series on Monday. However, the last time the Braves faced Wheeler, they had plenty of success.

Without a doubt, the Braves offense has plenty of incentive to regain their form with a return to Trust Park. If they can get going early in games, the Braves should be able to secure a great postseason position sooner rather than later.

