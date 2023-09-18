Braves News: Max Fried, Braves return home Vs, Phillies, More

After clinching the NL East, the Braves certainly had a lackluster weekend against the Marlins.
The Braves lost three straight to the Marlins. As a result, the Braves currently hold a 4 1⁄2 game lead over the Dodgers for the best record in the National League. Atlanta also holds a three game lead over Baltimore for best record in the MLB this season.
While the Braves certainly planned to win a game against the Marlins, it did not work out. As a result, the Braves now have a three game series against the Phillies dead set on redemption on the Braves taking three out of four games in Philadelphia last week. The big key for the Braves will be getting the offense going early, which may be hard to do with Zach Wheeler starting the first game of the series on Monday. However, the last time the Braves faced Wheeler, they had plenty of success.
Without a doubt, the Braves offense has plenty of incentive to regain their form with a return to Trust Park. If they can get going early in games, the Braves should be able to secure a great postseason position sooner rather than later.
Braves News
- Battery Power outlines the expected pitching matchups for the Braves against the Phillies.
- The Braves found a potential injury issue with Max Fried, and made the necessary moves to prevent it from being a big issue. As a result, Fried will not make a start versus the Phillies but should be good to go versus the Nationals.
- Before Sunday’s game, the Braves brought Dereck Rodriguez back to the majors and optioned Jared Shuster back to the minors.
- Ronald Acuna Jr. was held out of the lineup over the past two games. His ability to return to the lineup will be a big storyline over the next few days.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman recap a division title and and a lackluster weekend against the Marlins.
MLB News
- Baltimore secured a playoff birth with their victory on Sunday.
- However, the Rays did the same and the AL was crown is far from over.
- The Blue Jays moved into the second wild card spot in the AL with their win on Sunday.
- With a sweep over the weekend, the Diamondbacks have secured the second spot in the NL Wild Card race.
- Curren Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen could be in conversation for the next head decision maker of the Red Sox.
