Braves select contract of Lucas Luetge, designate Dereck Rodriguez for assignment

The shuffle of fresh arms continues for the Atlanta Braves who announced Monday that they have selected the contract of left-hander Lucas Luetge and designated Dereck Rodriguez for assignment. Luetge will be in uniform for Monday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The #Braves today selected the contract of LHP Lucas Luetge to Atlanta and designated RHP Dereck Rodríguez for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 18, 2023

Luetge has had a couple of stints on the major league roster for the Braves. He was part of the Opening Day roster, but struggled initially and landed on the injured list. The Braves designated him for assignment at the end of May and he accepted the assignment to Gwinnett. Atlanta brought back in July and he recorded a pair of scoreless appearances before he was DFA’d for a second time. He’s appeared in 11 games and has an 8.49 ERA and a 5.66 FIP in 11 2/3 innings.

It is probably just a fresh arm situation for Luetge, but with Dylan Lee out for the season, he could audition as a third left-handed option behind A.J. Minter and Brad Hand.

Rodriguez was added to the roster Sunday and was lit up by the Marlins allowing seven hits and eight runs in just two innings of work.