Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the lineup for Braves in series opener against Phillies

We've got lineup news for tonight's series opener between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies and we've also got some very good news in general. The Braves are going to have a normal looking lineup tonight, which means that one player in potential is returning from injury after sitting out the majority of the weekend games.

Let's get right into Atlanta's lineup for tonight's game:

Indeed, Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the lineup after missing the end of Friday's game and the rest of the series in Miami. While Atlanta's problems at the stadium initially known as Marlins Park were more on the mound than they were in the batter's box, it's still very pleasant to see their dynamic leadoff hitter back in the lineup and hopefully healthy enough to play without any incident tonight.

The Phillies are continuing their road trip from St. Louis and entering tonight's game with this lineup:

It should be a very familiar-looking lineup nut just for us but for people who regularly follow the Phillies as well. There are a bunch of familiar faces in their usual spots and this is also a carbon copy of the lineup that they rolled out for their win on Saturday against the Cardinals. Basically, there's no surprises at this point when you're about to play them for the fifth time in two weeks.