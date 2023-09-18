 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Phillies Game Thread: 9/18/2023

The Braves are back in town for a few days.

By Demetrius Bell
MLB: SEP 10 Pirates at Braves Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are back home after a road trip that saw them bring home the 2023 NL East title. They did so by picking up the clinching victory in the home stadium of the team that they're playing tonight: The Philadelphia Phillies.

Zack Wheeler will be starting for Philadelphia tonight and he'll surely be looking to bounce back after the Braves lit him up in his last outing. Meanwhile, the Braves will be looking for a similar bounce-back effort from the likes of Kyle Wright. Wright is returning to the mound after a rough outing in his return from the 60-day IL. Obviously we're all rooting for Wright to get back on track and hopefully we'll see it tonight.

Game Notes

