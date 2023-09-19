This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine picks up his 20th win

Braves Franchise History

1925 - The Pirates defeat the Braves 2-1. The two teams combine for 23 hits, but score just three runs. Kiki Cuyler goes 4-for-4 for Pittsburgh for the second straight game.

1961 - The Giants tag Warren Spahn for four homers and then rally late to beat the Braves 11-10. The two teams combined for eight home runs, including a grand slam by Willie Mays.

1972 - Al Downing and Don Sutton toss shutouts for the Dodgers in a doubleheader sweep of the Braves.

1973 - Davey Johnson hits his 43rd home run of the season (42nd as a second baseman) to tie Rogers Hornsby’s record for the most home runs at the position.

1998 - Tom Glavine wins his 20th game of the season with a 5-0 shutout of Arizona. The victory is Atlanta’s 100th of the season and they are the first team since the 1976-1977 Phillies to win at least 100 games in back-to-back seasons.

2002 - The Braves beat the Phillies 6-0 and Bobby Cox becomes the 12th manager in league history with 1,800 wins.

MLB History

1916 - The White Sox tie a major league record when three pinch-runners score in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win over the A’s.

1937 - Hank Greenberg becomes the first player to hit a home run into the center field bleachers at Yankee Stadium. Detroit goes on to win 8-1.

1955 - Ernie Banks sets a new major league record with his fifth grand slam of the season, but the Cubs fall to the Cardinals 6-5 in 11 innings.

1968 - Mickey Mantle moves into third place on the all-time list with his 535th career home run. The blast comes off of Denny McLain who allegedly called out catcher Jim Price and told him to inform Mantle that he was throwing nothing but fastballs. Mantle tips his cap to McLain as he rounds third base.

1985 - Vince Coleman records his 100th stolen base of the season, but the Cardinals fall to the Phillies, 6-3.

1986 - Tom Seaver pitches the final game of his career in the majors for the Red Sox in a loss to the Blue Jays.

