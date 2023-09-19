Spencer Strider looks to stop skid against Philly

After a number of rough games for the Atlanta pitching staff, the Braves will turn to Spencer Strider looking to get back to their winning ways. The Braves really could use a strong start from their young ace, after hemorrhaging runs the last four games. After two shaky starts for Spencer previously, Strider bounced back in Philly last week, despite some first inning jitters. His high-strikeout style could be just what the doctor ordered to hold the Phillies offense down and get the Braves back on track.

The Phillies will counter Strider with a much less impressive option in Cristopher Sanchez. Sanchez’ model is to pitch to contact and induce ground balls. He does well at avoiding walks (1.44 BB/9), but doesn’t put up very impressive strikeout (8.55 K/9) numbers. With a FIP of around 4, Sanchez is nothing that the Braves’ vaunted offense should be afraid of. His changeup is his best weapon and has been a pretty effective pitch for him, along with his very hittable sinker and a fine slider.

With Ronald Acuna back in the lineup and a very hittable pitcher on the mound for Philly, the Braves’ offense could help the cause by putting some big numbers on the board after two sluggish games offensively. Things look good for the Braves to get back in the win column, but they still face a tough team on the other side and the sport remains a highly volatile one.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, September 19, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Tv: TBS, Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Listen:680 AM/93.7 The Fan