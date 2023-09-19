Daily Hammer Podcast: Kyle Wright, Braves struggle in fourth straight loss

The Braves returned home on Monday and were hoping to get back in the win column. However, a 7-1 loss to the Phillies on Monday was the fourth straight loss for the Braves. While the Braves did earn a first-round bye on Monday night, the race for home field advantage throughout the playoffs became tighter.

For the Braves, the hope is that they can return to their winning ways on Tuesday, as Spencer Strider will take the mound against the Phillies. Further more, the Braves hope that they will continue to get good news when it comes to the eventual return of a few notable relievers.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and more on the Daily Hammer.

