Braves reinstate Jesse Chavez from injured list, designate Lucas Luetge for assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced Tuesday that they have reinstated right-hander Jesse Chavez from the 60-day injured list. Lucas Leutge was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. Additionally, the Braves announced that Nick Anderson, Collin McHugh and Daysbell Hernandez will begin rehab assignments with Gwinnett Tuesday.

The #Braves today returned RHP Jesse Chavez from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list, and designated LHP Lucas Luetge for assignment. Additionally, RHPs Nick Anderson, Daysbel Hernández and Collin McHugh… pic.twitter.com/kEN7jSGzpd — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 19, 2023

Chavez has been out since June 14 when he was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera. The injury was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise, but additional scanning later revealed a microfracture. Chavez made three appearances for Gwinnett on a rehab assignment, striking out six over 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He made 31 appearances for Atlanta before the injury and had a 1.55 ERA and a 2.47 FIP in 29 innings.

Anderson last appeared in a game on July 7. He was placed on the injured list shortly after that with a shoulder strain. Anderson has been building up and facing hitters at Atlanta’s complex in North Port. He appeared in 35 games and had a 3.06 ERA and a 3.09 FIP in 35 1/3 innings before his injury.

Hernandez was placed on the injured list in early August with forearm inflammation while McHugh is on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Both could provide additional depth down the stretch or as possibilities for the postseason. Hernandez and Anderson are both currently on the 60-day injured list and will require a 40-man roster move be made before either can be activated.