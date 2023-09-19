Kevin Pillar, Travis d’Arnaud in Tuesday’s lineup against Phillies

The Atlanta Braves will try to avoid their first five-game losing streak since the end of the 2017 season Tuesday when they continue a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves Tuesday against Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez.

Travis d’Arnaud returns to the lineup after sitting out Monday’s opener. Kevin Pillar gets the start in left field against the lefty and will hit eighth. The Braves beat Sanchez last week when they clinched another NL East crown. Incidentally, they haven’t won a game since. Austin Riley homered in that win and drove in three runs.

The Phillies will stick with the same lineup as Monday.

Tuesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.