Filed under: Atlanta Braves Scores and Standings Braves vs Phillies Game Thread: 9/19/23 By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch@bravesdaniel Sep 19, 2023, 6:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Braves vs Phillies Game Thread: 9/19/23 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images Check out our game preview here and the lineups here. Join us and discuss today’s game in the comments below! More From Battery Power Braves Notes: Brian Snitker on Jesse Chavez, Nick Anderson Max Fried penciled in to start Thursday’s opener in Washington Kevin Pillar, Travis d’Arnaud in Tuesday’s lineup against Phillies Spencer Strider looks to stop skid against Philly Braves reinstate Jesse Chavez from injured list, designate Lucas Luetge for assignment Updated Atlanta Braves Roster Loading comments...
Loading comments...