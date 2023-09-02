This Day in Braves History: Adam Duvall homers three times at Fenway

Braves Franchise History

1912: At Boston, Christy Mathewson wins both games for the Giants in a doubleheader sweep of the Braves. In the opener, Mathewson relieves Rube Marquard in the ninth with the score tied and tosses three shutout innings. Larry Doyle ends it with a three-run homer in the 12th. He coasts to his 19th win in the nightcap after the Giants chase Ed Doheny with five runs in the third.

1914: The National League lead seesaws. Beaten by Brooklyn, 6-2, while the Braves win twice, the Giants drop out of first place for the first time since May 30th. Tomorrow they will sweep two from Brooklyn and retake the top spot.

1957: The Braves sweep the Cubs, 23-10 and 4-0. Bob Hazle has four hits in the first game, and teammate Frank Torre scores six runs to tie the major league record.

1972 Rookie Dave Downs of the Phillies stops the Braves, 3-0, in his first major league start.

2020: For the second straight game, a Braves batter hits three homers in a game, Adam Duvall pulling off the trick one day after Marcell Ozuna in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. It is the first time in history that teammates hit three homers in consecutive games.

MLB History

1987: In a game in which the Astros beat the Cubs, 10-1, Kevin Bass becomes the first National Leaguer to homer from both sides of the plate twice in one season.

1999: Setting off a very enthusiastic ovation at Camden Yards, Cal Ripken, Jr. becomes the 29th major leaguer to hit 400 career home runs. The Oriole third baseman connects off Devil Rays right-hander Rolando Arrojo.

2002: The A’s defeat the Royals, 7-6, for their 19th straight victory to match the longest winning streak in American League history. The 1906 White Sox and the 1947 Yankees both reached 19.

2009: Alex Rodriguez pick up the 2,500th hit of his career as his Yankees defeat Baltimore, 10-2, to complete a sweep at Camden Yards. Eric Hinske’s home run is the Bronx Bombers’ 20th at the park this season, the most by a visiting team since the ballpark opened in 1992. CC Sabathia earns his American League-leading 16th win.

2020: Today’s game between the Mets and Marlins starts off with a bang as both leadoff hitters - Miguel Rojas for Miami and Jonathan Villar for New York - homer on the first pitch they see, something unseen since at least 1985, which is the earliest year for which the Elias Sports Bureau has pitch-by-pitch records. The rest of the game is tamer, as the Mets prevail, 4-3.

