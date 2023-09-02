Braves News: Dylan Lee, Forrest Wall get the call, Max Fried sharp in LA, and more

The Atlanta Braves made a couple of roster moves ahead of Friday night’s game in Los Angeles. Southpaw Dylan Lee was returned from his rehab assignment, while outfielder Forrest Wall was recalled to Atlanta. Outfielder Sam Hilliard was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The #Braves today returned LHP Dylan Lee from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and also recalled OF Forrest Wall to Atlanta. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred OF Sam Hilliard to the 60-day injured list. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 1, 2023

Dylan Lee suffered a shoulder injury in mid-May and had been sidelined until he began rehabbing in Gwinnett. He tossed 7.1 innings in Triple-A before getting reinstated from the injured list.

Forrest Wall has appeared in just four big league games this season and has swiped two bags during his brief stint in the bigs. He’s stolen 52 bases in the minors this year, though, and will likely be used as a pinch runner in the future.

