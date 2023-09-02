Bryce Elder and the Braves look to secure series win in LA

Bryce Elder will take the mound for Atlanta against the Dodgers in LA against what looks like it might be a bullpen game for the Dodgers. The Braves won the first two games of the series behind Spencer Strider and Max Fried and can secure a huge statement series win in LA over a four game series. This would also go a long way in holding off the Dodgers for the number one seed in the NL. The Braves’ bats have carried the way for the squad so far in the series, as both games have gotten nervy late in the game as the Dodgers have hit some big homers trying to come back.

For Bryce, this is a big test and opportunity for him, as he will look to stake his claim to playing a major role in the postseason. As things stand, he is almost certainly the fourth starter behind Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Charlie Morton and has potential competition with Kyle Wright returning from injury. As he faces real competition for the fourth starter, he also has to convince the Braves to use a true fourth starter, as they may not need one with the current playoff schedule if they prefer to use a bullpen game. Given that his profile isn’t exactly prototypical for a postseason starter combined with the options the Braves have, a strong start against this scary LA lineup would go a long way for Bryce.

On the offensive side, Ronald Acuna looks to continue to make his case for MVP under the bright lights on the same field as his top competition in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. He also continues to blaze a trail of all-time greatness as a power-speed combination and still has an outside chance at 40 home runs after hitting a home run in each of the first two games of the series.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 2, 9:10 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan