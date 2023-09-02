Braves recall Ben Heller, option Darius Vines to Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move Saturday morning ahead of their evening matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Atlanta recalled reliever Ben Heller and optioned Darius Vines back to Gwinnett.

The Braves acquired Heller from the Tampa Bay Rays on June 6 after he had been designated for assignment. He appeared in 16 games out of the bullpen while posting a 4.40 ERA and a 5.42 FIP in 14 1/3 innings before being optioned to Gwinnett.

Vines made his major league debut in Colorado on Wednesday and pitched well allowing four hits and two runs over six innings. He had five strikeouts and issued just one walk. It is a good enough showing that he will likely figure into the picture over the final month of the season.

The Braves will finish up their road trip Sunday in Los Angeles. They will have an off day Monday before beginning a 10 games in nine day stretch against the Cardinals, Pirates and Phillies.