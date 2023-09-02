Braves roll with the regulars seeking a series win in LA

In a matchup of two elite teams with elite offenses, neither team is pulling any punches with their lineups. Mookie Betts will line up at second base today, which is pretty fun. The Dodgers did name their starter as Emmet Sheehan, who was called back up yesterday from the minors after shuffling back and forth this season. Sheehan has had some impressive strikeout numbers at times in the minors, but has yet to translate that to the majors and is prone to walking a number of batters. Sheehan has been used largely as a true starter in the majors this season by LA, so that is likely the capacity we will see him in today and we should expect multiple times through the order unless he gets absolutely shelled.