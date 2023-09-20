Braves Minor League Recap: Stripers struggle

With this being the final week of the minor league regular season, the Atlanta Braves had just their Triple-A affiliate in action. They struggled badly, mainly offensively, something that has seemed to epitomize their entire season.

(85-60) Durham Bulls 8, (68-75) Gwinnett Stripers 2

Vaughn Grissom 1-3, 1 BB

Braden Shewmake 1-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 SB

Allan Winans 4 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

The Stripers were hardly able to pick up a hit as they collected just three against the Bulls last night. However, they were able to work six walks compared to just six strikeouts. Braden Shewmake accounted for half of the run production in the lineup with his solo home run, his 16th of the season. Andrew Velazquez was the other Striper hitter to pick up an RBI with his coming via a 9th inning ground out. Shewmake and Joe Hudson were the only two Stripers hitters to reach base multiple times.

Winans continued his strong season pitching 4 ⅓ innings of shutout ball which saw his season ERA drop down to a 2.85. It was his first minor league scoreless start since August 12th where he pitched 7 innings of zero run ball. Collin McHugh was the third Stripers pitcher and that’s where things started to go poorly for the club. He allowed four earned runs, two hits and two walks whilst just recording a single out. Nick Anderson and Brooks Wilson also each gave up a pair of runs later in the game. In total nine Stripers pitchers were used with six of them not allowing a single run.