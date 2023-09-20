Braves News: Jesse Chavez reinstated from IL, Braves back in win column, and more

The Atlanta Braves made a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. Most notably, right-handed pitcher Jesse Chavez was reinstated from the injured list. To clear a roster spot, southpaw Lucas Luetge was designated for assignment. Finally, Nick Anderson, Collin McHugh, and Daysbel Hernandez were penciled in for rehab assignments in Gwinnett.

The return of Jesse Chavez has been highly anticipated, as the reliever has been out since June 14 with a microfracture in his leg. Pre-injury, he made 31 appearances this season and logged a 1.55 ERA. He began rehabbing in Gwinnett after his injury, where he made three appearances and tallied 3.1 scoreless innings. Chavez is a huge addition to the bullpen, which has struggled as of late.

As for Anderson, McHugh, and Hernandez, there is no exact timetable for their return, but, hopefully, they will be available in the postseason.

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday to repair a UCL tear. He is not expected to hit again until 2024 and pitch again until 2025.

The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to September 17.

The Chicago White Sox are expected to make a few hires in the front office.

The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Travis Blankenhorn on the 10-day injured list with plantar fasciitis. The move is retroactive to September 16.