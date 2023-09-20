Nicky Lopez in at shortstop for Braves Wednesday against Phillies

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves Wednesday as they look to secure a series win against the Philadelphia Phillies. Veteran right-hander Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia.
Eddie Rosario and Sean Murphy return to the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game. Nicky Lopez will start in place of Orlando Arcia at shortstop and bat ninth.
Bryce on the bump. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/T5JvSrmRNh— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 20, 2023
For the Phillies, Bryce Harper will serve as the DH with Jake Cave starting at first base. J.T. Realmuto will get the day off with Garrett Stubbs starting at catcher and hitting ninth.
Noon baseball coming your way. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 20, 2023
: @NBCSPhilly // @MLBNetwork
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/W9eiA3cWR4
First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.
Loading comments...