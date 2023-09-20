Nicky Lopez in at shortstop for Braves Wednesday against Phillies

Bryce Elder will get the start for the Atlanta Braves Wednesday as they look to secure a series win against the Philadelphia Phillies. Veteran right-hander Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia.

Eddie Rosario and Sean Murphy return to the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game. Nicky Lopez will start in place of Orlando Arcia at shortstop and bat ninth.

For the Phillies, Bryce Harper will serve as the DH with Jake Cave starting at first base. J.T. Realmuto will get the day off with Garrett Stubbs starting at catcher and hitting ninth.

First pitch Wednesday is scheduled for 12:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.