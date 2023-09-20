Daily Hammer Podcast: Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider Power Braves to Victory

The Braves needed to get back to their usual winning ways on Tuesday, and Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. helped make it happen.

Strider pitched seven innings with 11 strikeouts while Acuna Jr. went deep twice in the Braves 9-3 victory over the Phillies. Atlanta was also 4-12 with runners in scoring position, and had frequent success through out the contest to get the victory.

Plus, the good news continued off the field. Jesse Chavez returned to the Braves, while Nick Anderson and others began rehab assignments. The good news is that these could be additional options for bullpen depth once the post season arrives.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and much more in the Daily Hammer.

