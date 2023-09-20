Braves battle back, but fall to Phillies in extras 6-5

The Atlanta Braves battled back from a 4-0 deficit, but watched it slip away in the 10th in a 6-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bryce Elder’s afternoon got off to a tough start as he walked Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to start the game. Elder got Bryce Elder to bounce into a double play on the first pitch of his at-bat. However, Elder was unable to get out of the jam as Alec Bohm singled to left to put the Phillies in front 1-0. He then issued another walk to Bryson Stott, but then got Brandon Marsh to ground out on a nice play by Nicky Lopez at short to avoid anymore damage.

Elder’s struggles continued in the second as Nick Castellanos jumped on a 2-2 slider and drove it out to center to extend the deficit to 2-0.

After retiring the side in order in the third, Elder retired the first two hitters in the fourth before walking Marsh. Castellanos made him pay with a two-run shot to right to push Philadelphia’s lead to 4-0. Elder then walked Jake Cave for his fifth walk of the afternoon, prompting a visit from pitching coach Rick Kranitz. He then got Garrett Stubbs to pop out for the second out, but was then replaced by Jesse Chavez, who got Schwarber to ground out to end the inning.

Not a good outing for Elder who allowed three hits, five walks and four runs in just 3 2/3 innings. He didn’t strikeout anyone while throwing 72 pitches.

While Elder was struggling, so was the Braves offense against Aaron Nola. Nola retired nine straight hitters to start the game before Ronald Acuña Jr. singled to start the fourth. Ozzie Albies followed with a single of his own. Nola struck out Austin Riley, but Matt Olson came through with a single to score Acuña to make it 4-1. Both runners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch, but Ozuna lined out to Turner at shortstop for the second out. Nola then struck out Eddie Rosario looking to end the inning.

Chavez stayed in for the fifth and allowed a two-out single to Bohm, but nothing else in a scoreless frame.

The Braves crept closer in the fifth. Michael Harris doubled with one out and then came around to score on a single by Lopez. Lopez stole second and then moved to third on a swinging bunt by Acuña, but Albies went down swinging to leave him stranded.

Chavez returned for the sixth and walked Marsh to start the inning. After Castellanos popped out to Olson, Marsh stole second and then moved to third as Sean Murphy’s throw bounced away from Lopez at second. The Braves moved the infield in and Cave grounded out to second for the second out. Chavez then got Stubbs to ground out to keep the deficit at 4-2.

Brad Hand would take over in the seventh. It was a brilliant return for Chavez who allowed just one hit and one walk over 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his first appearance since spending two months on the injured list.

Hand retired the side in order in the seventh and Pierce Johnson worked a scoreless eighth.

Atlanta rallied again in the eighth against Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman. Albies doubled with one out and then came around to score on a single by Riley to cut the deficit 4-3. Gregory Soto replaced Hoffman and Olson sent a sharp grounder back up the middle that Turner made a diving stop on to get the force at second for the second out. Ozuna then came through with the biggest hit of the game sending a double off the bricks in right for a game-tying double.

Raisel Iglesias worked a scoreless ninth to keep the game tied. Craig Kimbrel entered in the ninth and walked Sean Murphy to start the inning. Lucas Williams entered as a pinch-runner and immediately stole second base. Kimbrel struck out Harris for the first out. Williams stole third on Kimbrel’s first pitch to Arcia. Arcia then sent a fly ball to shallow right that Castellanos fielded and fired home in time to get Williams to end the inning.

What a play by Nick Castellanos!!



We are heading to extras on MLB Network! + @helloRecreate pic.twitter.com/DPWPaUE35E — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 20, 2023

A.J. Minter entered in the 10th and Stubbs began the inning at second base for the Phillies. Minter walked Schwarber to begin the inning before Turner bounced to Riley who stepped on the bag at third and then threw to first to complete the double play. Minter walked Harper to put runners at first and second. With Bohm at the plate, Philadelphia pulled off a double steal. Atlanta elected to walk Bohm to load the bases and Stott punched a double down the left field line to put Philadelphia in front 6-4. Minter lost Marsh on a 3-2 pitch to reload the bases, he came back and struck out Castellanos to end the inning.

The Phillies turned to Matt Strahm in the 10th while Arcia began the inning at second base for Atlanta. Arcia moved to third on a ground out by Acuña to start the inning. Arcia scored on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-5. However, Riley popped out to second to end the game.

The loss drops the Braves to 97-55 on the season. They have lost five of six since clinching the division. They will now head to Washington where they will begin a four-game series Thursday.