This Day in Braves History: Baseball returns after 9/11 Tragedy

Braves Franchise History

1919 - The Cubs beat the Braves, 3 - 0, in 58 minutes. It took the Robins 55 minutes to beat the Reds, 3 - 1. Slim Sallee throws 65 pitches, topping Christy Mathewson’s 69-pitch complete game.

1947 - The Braves’ Warren Spahn delays the Dodgers’ clinching the pennant by shutting them out, 4 - 0, for his 20th win.

1950 - Warren Spahn of the Braves wins his 21st game, hurling a two-hit, 5 - 0 win over the Cards.

1952 - The Braves play their last game in Boston’s Braves Field before moving to Milwaukee, WI, losing to Brooklyn’s Joe Black 8 - 2. The Dodgers clinch a tie for the pennant. The crowd of 8,822 is the Braves’ second largest of the season. Brooklyn catcher Roy Campanella hit the last home run ever in Braves Field.

1958- The Braves clinch their second straight pennant, beating the Red legs, 6 - 5. Warren Spahn won his 21st.

1959 - The Braves’ Warren Spahn notches his 20th win, 8 - 6, and his 266th National League victory to tie Eppa Rixey of the Phillies and Reds for the career-high in wins by a lefthander. The Braves and the Dodgers are now tied for the lead in the three-team pennant race.

1970: The Braves traded veteran Hoyt Wilhelm to the Cubs. In December the Cubs will trade him back to Atlanta.

1993-At Montreal, the Braves swamped the red-hot Expos by a score of 18 - 5 as the two teams combine to use a record 13 pinch hitters. The Expos, winners of 19 of their last 22 games, and fighting to catch the Phils, use four pinch batters, the Braves a record 9. In the 7th, Bobby Cox decides to rest his regulars and sends a record six pinch hitters to the plate, including the first five batters, another record.

1997- The Expos put a dent in Denny Neagle’s possible Cy Young Award as they twice unload back-to-back homers to beat the Braves, 7 - 1. Neagle retires the first 12 batters before giving up a single, then homers to Rondell White and Hensley Meulens. In the 6th David Segui and White hit consecutive homers.

2001- A crowd of 41,235 at Shea Stadium witness the return of baseball to New York City for the first time since the terrorist attacks of September 11th. Uplifting ceremonies before and during the game, which include singers Diana Ross, Marc Anthony and Liza Minnelli as well as bagpipers, pay tribute to victims of the tragedy. Mike Piazza’s 8th-inning home run gives the Mets a dramatic 3 - 2 victory over the Braves.

2002- Florida’s Brad Penny goes to 3-0 this year against the Braves, winning 6 - 4. Kevin Millar, whose 25-game hitting streak was stopped the previous day, has an RBI in the 8th.

2011 - Leo Nunez pitches for the Marlins in their 4 - 0 win over the Braves, then is placed by the team on the restricted list for the remainder of the season. It is revealed that Nunez has been playing under an assumed identity since being signed as an amateur free agent by Pittsburgh in 2000 and is named Juan Carlos Oviedo and one year older than his listed birthdate of August 14, 1983. Nunez is sent back to the Dominican Republic where he will need to sort out his issues with U.S. immigration authorities.

2015- All-Star Shelby Miller loses his 15th straight decision for the Braves, 4 - 0 to the Mets. It is the 23rd consecutive start without a win for Miller, who has been a victim of poor run support all season and falls to 5-16 on the year. Jonathon Niese is the winner.

MLB History

1939 - The National League announces that for the first time in the 20th century, games will be transferred from one city to another. The Dodgers’ doubleheader in Philadelphia will be moved to Brooklyn to top one million paid attendance.

1981 - Steve Carlton fans 12 Expos in 10 innings to break Bob Gibson’s National League strikeout record (Carlton now has 3,128), but the Phillies lose to the Expos, 1 - 0 in 17 innings. Montreal’s Bryn Smith retires just one batter but picks up his first major league victory.

1996 The International Baseball Association approves the participation of professional baseball players in the summer Olympic Games to be held in the year 2000.

2001-Ranger infielder Alex Rodriguez hits his 47th home run tying the major league record for home runs in a season by a shortstop. Cubs’ legend Ernie Banks established the record in 1958.

2022- The Mets set a modern record for most batters hit by pitch in a season when three more of their hitters are plunked in a 6 - 0 loss to the Brewers today. Mark Canha is hit twice and Luis Guillorme once to give them 106 for the season. Canha leads the majors with 24, and five teammates are in double figures. This seems to be a recent trend, as the three highest HBP totals have occured over the last two years, including the previous record of 105 by the 2021 Cincinnati Reds. The all-time record of 160, set by the 1898 Baltimore Orioles, appears to be safe for now, however.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.