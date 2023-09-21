Battery Power TV: Ronald Acuña Jr. the rare hyped prospect that exceeded every expectation

As Ronald Acuña Jr. sits on the cusp of become the fifth member of the 40/40 club — and the first 40 home run, 60-steals player in history — it’s clear that he hasn’t just met the hype that followed him into the league.

He’s exceeded it.

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney put Acuña’s exploits into perspective. Plus, they discuss the confidence level that the Atlanta Braves, after five losses in six games, will claim the National League’s top seed, and homefield throughout the postseason, and set the stage for a four-game series vs. the Washington Nationals that gets started Thursday in D.C.

Subscribe to the Battery Power YouTube channel and turn on notifications to get alerts on every new episode.