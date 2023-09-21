PTBNL Episode 57: Braves’ recent struggles, Jesse Chavez returns and more

In Episode 57 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk all things Braves’ baseball. In this episode, they guys talk about the weird week that was after clinching the division and whether or not it’s time to worry. Also in the episode is a discussion on the current state of the bullpen and how it’s shaping up as well as a look at Bryce Elder’s roster spot as we approach October.

