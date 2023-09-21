Braves News: Series loss, Nationals series, more

After a rough two series that followed the Braves clinching the NL East, they will head to Washington DC to face the Nationals. This is a good chance to get right against a bad opponent, even on the road. It would be good to build back up some momentum heading into the postseason and to secure home field through the playoffs. They currently lead the Orioles by 2.0 games for the best record in baseball and the Dodgers by 3.0 games (only 2 in the loss column) for the best record in the NL. Staying ahead of those two teams would be useful to give the team the best possible chance for success in the postseason. Additionally, there are still some historic numbers and milestones that players and the team as a whole can hit that would be cool to see over the final 10 games of the season, such as Ronald Acuna’s 40 home runs for a 40-40 season and his final steals to reach the 70 part of 40-70. I remain unconcerned about the team, but some wins and some records would make for a fun close to the season.

Braves News

The Braves mounted a comeback but lost in extra innings to lose the series to Philadelphia.

Atlanta will have a nice chance to get right against the surprisingly competitive but still bad Washington Nationals in DC.

MLB News

The qualifying offer this offseason is set to be around $20.5 million.

Tigers’ Riley Greene got Tommy John surgery.

Jasson Dominguez from the Yankees also got Tommy John.

Milwaukee’s JC Mejia was suspended a full season’s worth of games for his second PED violation.

Carlos Correa is hitting the IL with plantar fasciitis.