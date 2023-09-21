Braves Minor League recap: Braden Shewmake goes 2-4 in Gwinnett loss

It was a brutal day for Atlanta’s only MiLB team in action on Wednesday as the offense faltered and the pitching staff gave up 11 runs as a position player put up the best relief performance for Gwinnett on the day. Yeah, it was that kind of day but let’s get into it.

(68-76) Gwinnett Stripers 0, (86-60) Durham Bulls 11

Braden Shewmake, SS: 2-4

Alan Rangel, SP: 4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB

Box Score

As the score suggests, it was a rough night for Gwinnett on Wednesday.

At the plate, the Stripers notched just five hits en route to being shutout as the pitching staff didn’t fare much better, allowing 11 runs on 13 hits and seven walks.

Rangel tossed a scoreless first before running into trouble in the top of the second inning. The righthander allowed a leadoff homer, then back-to-back hits as Durham took a 2-0 lead. A fielder’s choice and a triple later in the inning allowed the Bulls to extend their lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, Gwinnett’s first hit didn’t come until the bottom of the fourth on a single by Braden Shewmake, who also had the Stripers’ only multi-hit game.

Justus Sheffield took over for Rangel in the top of the fifth inning and spun two scoreless frames headed into the seventh where he allowed Durham to build on their lead. Sheffield would allow two runs in the inning, as the Bulls extended their lead to 6-0 on the night.

The first real scoring opportunity for Gwinnett came in the bottom of the seventh as they loaded the bases, but Joshua Fuentes flew out to end the inning, leaving the runners stranded.

Things went from bad to worse in the top of the eighth, as Adam Kolarek took over on the mound for Gwinnett. The lefty would walk the bases loaded on the first three batters he faced. By the time the frame was over, the Bulls tacked on four more runs to make it 10-0 as Kolarek walked five total batters in the inning.

Trailing 10-0 Charlie Culberson was called on to get the final three outs in the top of the ninth, and while he allowed one run, he succeeded in retiring the side allowing just the one run in what was coincidentally the best relief pitching performance of the night for the Stripers.