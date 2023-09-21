Michael Harris hitting 6th for Braves Thursday against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will begin a four-game series Thursday against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta while Jake Irvin will be on the mound for Washington.

Brian Snitker will shuffle the lower part of his lineup for Thursday’s opener. Michael Harris moves up into the sixth spot in the order. He will be followed by Travis d’Arnaud, Eddie Rosario and Orlando Arcia. Arcia didn’t start Wednesday’s game against the Phillies, but did enter the game late as a pinch-hitter.

For Washington, CJ Abrams leads off and will be at shortstop. Joey Meneses gets the start at first base and will bat third. Keibert Ruiz will serve as the DH and bat cleanup.

Thursday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.