Ronald Acuña Jr. hits 40th homer against Patrick Corbin

Ronald Acuña Jr. continued his remarkable season on Friday night, when he became the fifth player in major league history to join the 40 homer, 40 stolen base club. The only other players with 40 homers and 40 steals are Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez and Alfonso Soriano. Acuña is the only player in major league history to have 40 home runs and 60 stolen bases. He is just two stolen bases away from a 40/70 season.

Acuña’s homer came off Patrick Corbin, and for those tuning in to this game to possibly see him make history, it didn’t take long for him to deliver, as his 40th was a leadoff shot:

Acuña has put together a monster season for the Braves in 2023. He’s already broken Dale Murphy’s Atlanta era record for runs scored. His 141 are the most since Alex Rodriguez had 143 in 2007. His 208 hits put him in sole possession of fifth on the all-time Braves list, and he needs just 12 more hits to top Ralph Garr’s 219. (He got one of those hits while I was typing this sentence.)

Acuña is also just four stolen bases away from tying Otis Nixon’s Atlanta era record of 72 stolen bases.