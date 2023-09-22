Braves Minor League Recap: Vaughn Grissom hits 34th double

There is only one Atlanta Braves affiliate still in action, and unfortunately they aren’t very good. Just remember how good the major league team is and it will all feel okay in the end.

(68-77) Gwinnett Stripers 2, (87-60) Durham Bulls 10

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-4, 2B, RBI, .327/.418/.499

Joe Dunand, 1B: 3-5, .266/.357/.482

Luis De Avila, SP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 2.45 ERA

Brooks Wilson, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 9.00 ERA

Gwinnett was probably hoping for a better final week of the season, but so far it has been a struggle to find anything positive. For moments this game it seemed the Stripers had luck on their side, but it got away from them in a huge way late as they laid down against the Bulls. Andrew Velazquez started the Stripers half of the first inning with a double, then following a walk to Ehire Adrianza Vaughn Grissom had a chance to do damage early. Grissom fell behind 0-2 in the count, but snuck the next pitch into left field for a double to score Velazquez and give Gwinnett the early lead. With two runners in scoring position they had a chance to add on, but Joe Dunand struck out, Braden Shewmake popped out to the infield, and Jesus Aguilar hit one to the warning track but it fell into the glove of Billy Hamilton for the final out. Gwinnett wouldn’t manage another hit until the sixth inning, when Joe Dunand’s leadoff single got a much-needed rally started. Aguilar later in the inning moved Dunand to second base and Chadwick Tromp came through with a game-tying single. Durham answered with a run, and in the seventh inning Adrianza and Dunand had hits to put a runner in scoring position with no outs. Braden Shewmake ended the inning by striking out, and Durham pulled away in the next inning to seal the game.