Braves News: Max Fried discusses outing in DC, Ronald Acuña Jr. hype, and more

The Atlanta Braves put together a successful series opener in the capital after Thursday’s 10-3 defeat over the Washington Nationals. Max Fried had an incredibly successful outing, tossing six innings of one-run ball. He walked one and fanned seven.

“The outing felt great. Towards the end, the finger filled up with a little bit of fluid but I drained it and I take it day by day,” Fried said postgame. “The playoffs are what we’re looking at, and I should be good to go.”

“I felt really good. It was really nice to get out there,” he added. “I was working well with Travis and the guys were able to put some runs up out there.”

Everything clicked offensively, too, as the Braves manufactured 18 hits on the night. Ozzie Albies had a four-RBI night while Ronald Acuña Jr. scored his 140th run.

The series continues tonight at 7:05 ET with Charlie Morton on the mound.

MLB News:

The Cleveland Guardians reinstated pitcher Shane Bieber from the injured list. After missing more than two months, he is penciled in to start tonight’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras will miss the rest of the season with wrist tendinitis.

The San Francisco Giants placed shortstop Brandon Crawford on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Crawford is eligible to be reinstated the final day of the season.

The Detroit Tigers have named Jeff Greenberg the new general manager. Greenberg previously served as an exec of the Chicago Blackhawks and Cubs.