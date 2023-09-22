Braves place Max Fried on 15-day injured list, recall Darius Vines

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday morning that they have placed Max Fried on the 15-day injured list due to a blister on his left index finger. The team recalled Darius Vines from Gwinnett to take Fried’s spot on the active roster.

The Braves gave Fried eight days between starts after a slight blister developed on his index finger in his outing against the Phillies on September 12. He returned to the mound Thursday night and was effective striking out seven while limiting the Nationals to just three hits and a run over six innings.

However, after the game, Fried said that some fluid built up in his index finger. He was treated after the game, but won’t pitch again during the regular season. Fried has dealt with blisters off and own throughout his career and was confident that it won’t be an issue by the time the postseason gets here.

The Braves will host Game 1 of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 7.