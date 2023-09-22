 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Murphy drops to eighth as Braves take aim at Patrick Corbin

Orlando Arcia hits sixth, Michael Harris II moves to seventh, and Kevin Pillar hits ninth

By Ivan the Great
Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

As the Braves take aim at southpaw Patrick Corbin on Friday night, Sean Murphy is back in the lineup but all the way down at the eighth spot.

The last time Murphy hit eighth was back on April 2, also in Washington. He hit fifth on Opening Day, didn’t start the second game of that series, and then dropped to eighth in the third game. He then quickly moved up and hit cleanup much of the first part of the season.

For the Nationals, Dominic Smith returns to the lineup. Keibert Ruiz moves back behind the plate with Joey Meneses shifting to DH.

