Charlie Morton leaves Friday start early with finger discomfort

Morton tossed an inning before giving way to the bullpen.

By Scott Coleman
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Update: X-rays were negative but Morton will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

On the day the Braves placed Max Fried on the injured list with a blister, the club saw veteran righty Charlie Morton exit the game after one inning with what is being called right index finger discomfort.

Morton threw 24 pitches in the first inning and his pitch velocity was normal, but he lacked command of his fastball. That hasn’t been an uncommon occurrence for Charlie this season, although departing after just an inning is not what Atlanta wanted to see. It’s a bit of a bizarre injury situation, and we will wait to see what Morton and manager Brian Snitker say after the game.

On the season, Morton owns a 3.64 ERA across 163 innings. He seemed like the odds-on favorite to start Game 3 of the NLDS, although this injury and Fried’s blister have at least put those plans on hold temporarily. If Morton doesn’t pitch again next week, he would have until October 11 to make his first playoff start.

Michael Tonkin came in relief of Morton in the second inning with the Braves ahead 3-0.

