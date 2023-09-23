This Day in Braves History: Albert Hall hits for the cycle

Braves Franchise History

1933: The Phillies and Braves, split a twin bill, each winning 5-4. Chuck Klein has three hits in each game, including his National League-high 28th homer in the opener. Boston’s Wally Berger, second in homers with 26, is out of action and doesn’t play today.

1948: The Braves clinch the National League flag by defeating the Giants, 3-2. They will finish 6.5 games ahead of the Dodgers. Two days before the season is over, the Braves will lose their best hitter, OF Jeff Heath, who breaks an ankle sliding home against Brooklyn.

1950: The Braves’ Johnny Sain fails in his attempt to win his 20th game, but hits his first major-league home run, off Larry Jansen, in a 4-3 loss to the visiting Giants. With two outs in the 10th, Sam Jethroe loses Don Mueller’s fly ball in the sun and Mueller legs out a triple. Hank Thompson’s single wins it for Jansen. A Saturday crowd of 5,535 watch the Braves drop out of second place, while the Giants move to within three games of the Phillies

1951: In New York, it is Sal Maglie Day and Maglie responds by winning his 22nd game in beating the Braves, 4-1, despite allowing 13 hits. It is the most victories by a Giant since Carl Hubbell in 1937.

1957: The Braves clinch the National League pennant, defeating the Cards, 4-2, thanks to Hank Aaron’s 11th-inning home run. It is the first time since 1950 that a New York team hasn’t finished first.

1969: The Braves move into first place by pounding the Astros, 10-2. George Stone is the winner over Jim Bouton.

1977: George Foster belts home run No. 50, off Buzz Capra, as the Reds beat the Braves, 5-1. Foster is the first Reds player to reach 50 homers; Ted Kluszewski held the Reds record with 49 homers in 1954.

1987: In a 5-4 victory over the Astros, Albert Hall becomes the first Braves player to hit for the cycle since 1910.

2000 The Braves whitewash the Expos, 10-0, clinching their ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs. Greg Maddux hurls the shutout, extending his streak of scoreless innings streak to 36 1/3.

2009: - Bobby Cox signs a one-year extension as manager of the Atlanta Braves but announces it will be the last. After the 2010 season, he will become a consultant to the team’s front office. He has been the team’s manager since 1990 and led them to the world championship in Braves and 14 postseason appearances, the last in 2005.

MLB History

1956: Ozzie Virgil becomes the first Dominican to reach the majors. The 23-year-old Monte Cristi native, who will also see his son Ozzie Jr. catch in the big leagues, plays third base for the Giants.

1984: Sparky Anderson becomes the first manager ever to win 100 games in a season with two different clubs as the Tigers beat the Yankees, 4-1. Anderson had led the Cincinnati Reds to 100-win seasons in 1970, 1975, and 1976.

1998: Mark McGwire goes homerless in the Cards’ 7-1 loss to the Astros as Randy Johnson clips the Birds for his 10th win. He strikes out eight in eight innings. Craig Biggio is 3-for-5 and swipes his 50th stolen base to become the only player besides Tris Speaker in 1912, to have 50 doubles and 50 steals in a year.

2000: Breaking the major league team record held by the 1997 Braves and the 1999 Indians for grand slams in a season, Ben Grieve’s seventh inning bases-loaded home run gives the A’s a record-breaking 13 grand slams.

2011: The movie Moneyball receives its theatrical release across the United States. Starring Brad Pitt and based on Michael Lewis’s book of the same name, the story focusses on Oakland A’s General Manager Billy Beane and his unconventional statistics-based approach that made the team surprisingly competitive during the 2002 season in spite of a tiny payroll. The film will earn a number of Academy Awards nominations.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.